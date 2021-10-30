Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Taken Off Shelves From Indian Stores; Official Listing Also Removed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

One of the most premium smartphones from Xiaomi's portfolio is the Mi 11 Ultra which was announced earlier this year alongside the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro in India. This handset grabbed all the attention post its launch with its unique out-of-the-box design with the rear camera module integrating a secondary display.

However, this device's availability has been consistent ever since its launch in the country. If we go by the recent reports, the Mi 11X Pro is now discontinued in the Indian market and you might not be able to get your hands on the premium-range Xiaomi offering.

Is Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Discontinued In India?

A new report via India Today suggests Xiaomi will now be selling the Mi 11 Ultra in the Indian market. According to the report, the Mi 11 Ultra won't be available for sale now in the country since the company has finished selling all the remaining stock of the handset. There are apparently no plans to resume the Mi 11 Ultra's production or resume the sales anytime soon.

The report also suggests the company has taken down the Mi 11 Ultra's listing from its official website. This backs the reports of the device's discontinuation from the Indian stores. However, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the reports of the flagship phone's unavailability in the Indian market. It is also uncertain if the handset will make a comeback next year or is permanently going off shelves from the stores.

The report further hints that instead of bringing back the Mi 11 Ultra in India, Xiaomi will rather be launching a new flagship in the country. Its arrival is tipped for next year. The moniker of the upcoming flagship range phone is yet to be confirmed and also it remains to be seen what all major upgrades will it have over the Mi 11 Ultra.

It is also worth mentioning that Xiaomi had recently announced that it won't be launching new devices under the Mi moniker. Rather, the upcoming new devices will be introduced with the Xiaomi labelling. This makes us believe the Mi 11 Ultra might not be available again in the country rather a Xiaomi labelled flagship is coming next.

