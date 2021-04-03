Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra To Be Priced Over Rs. 70,000 In India: ReportXiaomi Mi 11 Ultra To Be Priced Over Rs. 70,00 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi had officially unveiled the Mi 11 Ultra series in China with new models such as the Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11 Ultra. The company is now gearing up to launch these devices in India as well. All these variants along with the Mi Band 6 are slated for April 23 launch in the country. We already know of the features these devices will offer. Out of all the three variants, the Mi 11 Ultra is the top-most model with the biggest smartphone camera sensor. In the latest development, the pricing of the handset has been tipped.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Expected India Pricing

The Mi 11 Ultra will be debuting as the most costly smartphone by Xiaomi. A report by Gadgets 360 suggests the company will be launching the device in India with a price label of over Rs. 70,000. As of now, Xiaomi has not confirmed this report. However, the publication has learnt this information from some of Xiaomi's development sources.

Just for reference, the Mi 11 Ultra officially arrived with CNY 5,999 price tag which is around Rs. 67,000 for the 8GB RAM variant. The high-end 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage variant carries a price label of CNY 6,499 and CNY 6,999 (approx Rs. 72,000 and Rs. 78,000) respectively.

So there is a possibility that the handset launches with a similar price tag in India as well. Nevertheless, if this report is true then the Mi 11 will be the priciest offering by Xiaomi in the Indian market. It seems that the company plans to rival Samsung and others in the flagship segment with its new offering.

Just to recap, the Mi 11 Ultra uses Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 888 processor and it comes with 5G network support. The device runs on the Android 11 OS and has the MIUI 12 user interface pre-loaded.

The Mi 11 Ultra's biggest highlight is the 50MP main camera at the rear combined with a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor. The device uses a 20MP camera upfront for selfies. It has a tall 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Best Mobiles in India