Xiaomi Mi 11X, 11X Pro, 11 Ultra With 120Hz Display Launched In India; Starts At Rs. 29,999

Xiaomi has introduced three devices including the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, and the Mi 11X Pro in the country via a virtual event. The Mi 11 Ultra is the top-end model of the lineup and the Mi 11X, the Mi 11X Pro come as the rebranded of the Redmi K40 and the K40 Pro+ models respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Price In India

The price of the Mi 11X has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model, Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, the Mi 11X Pro will cost Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Both these devices come in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White color options. The sale of the Mi 11X will take place on April 27 while the Mi 11X Pro will go for sale starting April 24. Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes in a single 12GB + 256GB variant which will cost Rs. 69,990. It comes in Black and White color variants. The sale date of the Ultra model is yet to be announced.

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Features

Both the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro share similar features except for some minor changes. Both offer a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. In terms of processor, the Mi 11X packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Mi 11X Pro is based on the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

For battery, both the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro pack 4,520 mAh battery units with 33W fast charging and wired reverse charging at 2.5W. Photography will be handled on both phones by a triple rear camera module. The sensors on the Mi 11X include a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV, and a 5MP macro shooter.

However, you get a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor on the Mi 11X Pro while the other two sensors remain the same as the Mi 11X. For selfies and videos, both get a 20MP sensor with an f/2.45 aperture. Connectivity options on both devices include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Features

Running MIUI 12 based on Android 11, the Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch display WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Besides, the phone has a secondary display on the back measuring 1.1-inch in size with 126x294 pixels resolution.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC handles the processing clubbed with Adreno 660 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that comes with a 67W wired and wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The 67W wired charging takes only 36 minutes to charge the full battery.

For imaging, the Mi 11 Ultra also has a triple rear camera setup where the sensors include a 50MP main lens with OIS support, a 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 128-degree FoV, and another 48MP telephoto lens with up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies and videos, the phone flaunts a 20MP camera at the front placed in a punch-hole cutout.

It also gets 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, NFC for connectivity. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be a tough competitor against the OnePlus 9 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

