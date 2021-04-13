Xiaomi Mi 11X, 11X Pro India Launch Slated For April 23; Could Be Rebranded Redmi K40, Mi 11i News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has scheduled the Mi 11 Ultra launch on April 13 in India. The rumours have been rife that the company will also introduce the remaining Mi 11 variants, i.e, the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Lite on the same date. But, it seems that the company will introduce a different series altogether. Ahead of the Mi 11 Ultra's launch, the company has now confirmed the arrival of the Mi 11X series in the same data in the country.

Xiaomi Mi 11X India Launch Confirmed On April 23

Xiaomi has officially teased the launch of the new Mi 11X series on April 23 in India via Twitter. The company hasn't revealed the exact models which will be announced in the upcoming series. However, Xiaomi has started sending out invites for the launch event which confirms the latest development.

The upcoming X series smartphones are teased to bring an Xquisite design, deliver Xtreme performance, and also feature Xceptional display. The company has revealed the new devices are specifically customised for the Indian market. While the monikers of the upcoming devices haven't been revealed by the company, the leaks suggest them to be the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro models.

Some reports further suggest the upcoming models be the rebadged version of the Redmi K40 and the Mi 11i respectively. Since both these smartphones have already been announced outside India, we can expect all hardware to expect. But, that would be the case if the Mi 11X series indeed debuts as the rebranded Redmi K40 and the Mi 11i.

That said, the Mi 11X might be launched with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device could get its power from the Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Mi 11X Pro might also be equipped with the same 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and sport a punch-hole design.

The Pro variant will likely get the high-end Snapdragon 888 processor which will also be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. We might also get to see a 108MP primary camera on the Mi 11X series.

