Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Available Under Rs. 30,000 In India; Where To Buy?

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11X Pro back in 2021 alongside the Mi 11X and the 11 Ultra. Now, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro has received a massive price cut in India. The smartphone can be purchased for under Rs. 30,000 on Amazon. The e-commerce site is hosting the 'Coupon Carnival' sale, which brings the Mi 11X price down to Rs. 28,999.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Gets Up To Rs. 11,000 Discount

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro was announced starting at Rs. 39,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is now available at Rs. 29,999 on Amazon India. If you have an SBI Bank card, you get an additional Rs. 1,000 off on the purchase of the 11X Pro, bringing its price down to Rs. 28,999. The same storage model of the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is selling for Rs. 36,999 on the brand's official site.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Features

In terms of features, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro offers a 6.67-inches E4 AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate. Upfront, it has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera sensor. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

There is a triple camera module at the rear panel which houses a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 118-degree FoV, and a 5MP macro camera. The camera features include OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), slow-motion video recording, HDR, and so on.

The Mi 11X Pro comes with a 20MP selfie camera at the front. Additionally, the device packs a 4,250 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It was launched with Android 11 OS; however, the Android 12 update has been rolled out for the Mi 11X Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro: Worth Buying In 2022?

If you are getting the Snapdragon 888-powered phone under Rs. 30,000, it can definitely be a good deal. Alongside, the smartphone is based on an AMOLED panel and comes with a 108MP main lens which is another plus point.

