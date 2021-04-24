Just In
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Pre-Registrations Goes Live In India; Price, Full Specifications
Xiaomi is done with its flagship Mi 11 series launch in India. The new lineup is announced comprising the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and the Mi 11X Ultra. While the company officially unveiled these smartphones and revealed the prices, it didn't reveal any details of the sales. However, the Mi 11X Pro's pre-order details and availability has now been confirmed.
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Pre-Registration And Sale Details
The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro's pre-bookings have begun today in India. The device can now be pre-ordered by Amazon and the company's official website in the country, i.e, mi.com. The device will start shipping starting May 5 as per the company's official website.
The smartphone will be available via Amazon in the regions where there are no restrictions related to non-essential product delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking of the prices, the Mi 11X Pro's base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be available for Rs. 39,990.
While the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 41,999 in the country. The smartphone can be selected from Cosmic Black, Celestial Black, and Frosty White shades. It is one of the most feature-rich smartphones which you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India.
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Highlight Features
The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro is a flagship-grade smartphone that uses the Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor for operations. The 5G chipset is combined with Adreno 660 GPU and 8GB RAM. The unit is available with a 128GB/256GB storage configuration. It is announced with Android 11 OS topped with MIUI interface.
The smartphone packs a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 1300 nits peak brightness and sports a punch-hole design. The Mi 11X Pro features a triple-lens module with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera.
The device also features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone comes with a 20MP selfie camera which supports an f/2.45 aperture. The Mi 11X Pro offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The unit gets its power from a 4,250 mAh battery that takes charge over a USB Type-C port and has 33W fast charging technology.
