Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Selling At Rs. 30,999 During Mi Diwali Sale; Here's How To Grab The Deal

Xiaomi most premium smartphone range launched earlier this year is the Mi 11X series in India. The Mi 11 X Pro which debuted alongside the vanilla model offers top-notch hardware such as the Snapdragon 888 SoC, a Samsung E4 120Hz AMOLED display, and more. Its sub Rs, 40,000 starting price tag was another factor for its popularity amongst the Indian audience liking for a powerful value flagship. But, the latest festive season sale on Mi official website brings down the prices marginally making it a hard to miss deal.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Festive Season Offers

Just for reference, Xiaomi had launched the Mi 11X Pro at starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the low-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The device is also launched with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option which is priced at Rs. 41,999. As a part of the Diwali Mi sale, this handset can be bought at the lowest price of Rs. 30,999.

Xiaomi is currently offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 9,000 and also an additional discount of Rs. 3,000. The latter offer is only applicable on purchases made via Axis Bank debit or credit cards. This is by far the maximum discount Xiaomi has offered in the Mi 11X Pro.

And if you have been considering buying a new flagship-grade phone without burning a hole in your pocket then the MI 11X Pro is definitely the deal you should grab. The major credit goes to the top-notch specifications this device offers. Following is what makes the Mi 11X Pro one of the best festive season sale deals:

Why Should You Buy Mi 11X Pro During This Festive Season Sale?

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro at Rs. 30.999 becomes one of the most powerful handsets driven by the Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. The handset employs a 6.67-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole camera cutout.

The Mi 11X Pro features a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary camera at the rear clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The selfies are clicked by a 20MP camera, while the processor is kept ticking via a 33W fast charging supported 4,250mAh battery unit.

