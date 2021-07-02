Xiaomi Mi 12 In Works; First SD 895 SoC, 200MP Camera Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 11 is the latest flagship smartphone lineup by the Chinese tech giant. The Mi 11 Ultra comes as the most premium variant in the latest lot with features like a massive camera module at the rear housing a secondary display and Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G connectivity. It seems that the brand has already started working on the Mi 11's successor, i.e, the Mi 12. A new leak has revealed the key features of the upcoming smartphone which suggests Xiaomi is all set to up its photography game again with the latest flagship.

Xiaomi Mi 12 Under Development: What All Is Know?

The Xiaomi Mi 12 has been leaked by several platforms indicating its development in full swing. As per the leaks, the Mi 12 will be launched with a curved display panel. The new generation flagship phone will also have a single punch-hole for the selfie camera instead of a pill-shaped punch-hole for dual selfie cameras.

It is worth mentioning that the feature tipped is of the standard model. The company is expected to introduce the Mi 12 Pro and the Mi 12 Ultra similar to the previous generation models. There could be slim possibilities that one of the remaining variants (Mi 12 Ultra likely) will offer a dual-selfie camera module.

But, that would only be clear once we get some information on the remaining models. As per Digital Chat Station, the Mi 12 will be powered by the Snapdragon 895 processor. Qualcomm is yet to launch this octa-core flagship chipset and there are possibilities that the Mi 12 will be amongst the first smartphones to be powered by this chipset.

Xiaomi is further expected to upgrade its flagship game by integrating a 200MP primary camera from Samsung and Olympus. While not much has been revealed, this camera module is said to use 16-in-1 pixel binning technology to give an output of 12MP large pixel images.

Xiaomi is yet to give any confirmation for the developments of the Mi 11's successor. However, this device has been subject to multiple leaks now and there are possibilities that the company drops any teasers to reveal the developments.

Nevertheless, we can expect Xiaomi to add some major upgrades to the upcoming series. Besides the camera and processor, the remaining aspects such as display and battery would also be top-notch.

