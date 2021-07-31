Just In
Xiaomi Mi 12 To Feature LPDDR5X RAM; Snapdragon 898 SoC At Helm
Xiaomi introduced its most premium smartphone series in the form of Mi 11 earlier this year. The devices introduced in this series included the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Lite besides the standard variant. The company seems to be now gearing up for the successor of the Mi 11 series. The Mi 12's development has been tipped in the latest. The processor and the RAM details have been tipped. What is Xiaomi planning to bring to the table this time? Check out the details below:
Xiaomi Mi 12: What All We Know
The Xiaomi Mi 12's development has been tipped by Mydrivers. The report shared by the publication suggests that Xiaomi will use Qualcomm's upcoming flagship Snapdragon 898 processor to power the Mi 12. This new premium processor is said to have a clock speed of 3.9GHz and a four cluster core layout. Like most of the latest flagship SoC's, this one will also have a 5G network support.
The Mi 12 will be amongst the first few smartphones that will be employing the Snapdragon 898 processor. The report further suggests that the device will be using the new generation LPDDR5X RAM. This upgraded version of the LPDDR5 RAM is said to deliver enhanced speeds (6,400 MBPS to 8,533MBPS) and better efficiency.
However, the exact RAM capacity driving the Mi 12 isn't revealed just yet. Considering, the upcoming handset will be amongst one of the most premium offerings we can expect a 12GB RAM or 16GB RAM. But, this is just speculation. We would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt.
The report has only revealed the Mi 12's processor and the RAM details. But, this is not the first rumour or leak surrounding the Mi 12. The previous rumors have tipped the camera specifications. We have seen the company use the highest pixel sensor with the MI 11 Ultra, i.e, a 108MP main camera.
The Mi 12 is rumoured to feature an upgraded 200MP primary camera. It is said to be a Samsung sensor that will use 16-in-1 pixel-binning for 12MP images. We are expecting other details such as camera and battery in the coming months. Rumors are rife that the successor to the Mi 11 series will be introduced in the first half of 2021.
