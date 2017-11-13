Xiaomi Mi 5 and 5s Plus now start receiving MIUI 9 update

Xiaomi already announced that it would be rolling out MIUI 9 globally. The update has already been hitting several devices like the Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2 and Mi Mix 2 in several countries. The recently released Redmi Y1 and Y1 Lite are also said to be in line.

Further Xiaomi has already revealed the list of the smartphones that will be receiving the update. We will put up the list below. The update for most of the smartphones is said to be rolled out by end of November. While we don't have a fixed timetable it now looks like Xiaomi is rolling out the update for Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi 5s Plus handsets.

The update comes with a version number MIUI V9.1.1.0 NAAMIEI. It is 571 MB in size and brings a lot of new features along with improvements and performance tweaks. Some of the key improvements include search for apps in the Dual apps settings and a switch for turning Battery saver automatically when the device is charged.

Users will also get a better folder cleaner, optimized system decryption speed and fixes for the language support issues with the camera app are part of the upgrade. As per GSM Arena, the home page is completely redesigned and there are cards for holidays in Russia in the Calendar app. Themes have also been updated and selected apps now feature animated icons.

The MIUI 9 update for Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus is larger in size and weighs in at 1.3 GB. The update comes with version number MIUI V9.1.1.0 NBGMIEI and most of the new features that will be the same as Xiaomi Mi 5 update. Users should get the notification for the update and they should also keep a close tab on the notifications panel. They can also check for the update manually by going to the settings page and click on System Updates tab.

Apart from all these Xiaomi had earlier said that the new version will bring in system optimizations, bug fixes and also improvements in notifications and users will now see bundled notifications, expand the notification for the tab, quick reply, split-screen, app vault and quick tap change. MIUI 9 also comes with "Smart photo editor" feature powered by on-device AI and the feature will now allow users to do more with their image.

As per the company, the new version also brings new and improved apps that will seemingly enhance customer experience. Some of the improved apps include Mi Calculator, Mi Explorer, Mi Video, Mi Drop, Calendar, New stickers (12 stickers exclusively for India), new themes and Security.

Apart from all these, the company has promised that it will be bringing more features, upgrades, and improvements in the coming days.

MIUI 9 will be rolled out for the following smartphones: