Xiaomi Mi 5 starts receiving Android Oreo based MIUI Global Beta ROM

Xiaomi recently announced that it will be upgrading its 2016 flagship, the Mi 5, to Android Oreo. As expected, the smartphone is now receiving a MIUI beta update that is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, reports FoneArena. The update also includes the Android security patch for the month of February. However, the MIUI Forum thread where the news first came up, is no longer available.

Talking about the new update for Mi 5, there are download options for the Recovery ROM with which users can flash the update manually to their phone. However, it is recommended to do a clean fastboot flash as the ROM contains an Android upgrade.

Users should back up all important data prior updating their devices. This will help in preventing data loss. The beta version of Android Oreo 8.0 might have some bugs making the device unstable for daily use. This might be a negative impact for the customers who are willing to upgrade to Android 8.0 Beta version.

You can alternatively wait for a while as the OTA update should be out in a couple weeks. Do note that Mi 5 users who are not enrolled in the Beta program will have to wait for atleast a month before their phones get upgraded to Android Oreo. Below is the changelog for the update.

Oreo Update

Fix - Voice is low during call [02-12]

Fix - The contents of the notification bar are covered by the black area [02-12]

Fix - Saved contacts are shown as numbers in call log [02-12]

Fix - Mobile phone random reboot when using MI mover and MI drop [02-27]

Fix - Missing Titles for 'Bookmark' & 'Manage Downloads' for Text Size M [02-27]

Fix - Colored notifications don't display correctly [02-27]

Xiaomi is reported to release the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Mi Mix 2 as well in the near future, though no Beta version is yet available for the Mi Mix 2. It is also being reported that Xiaomi might not roll out the stable version of Android Oreo 8.0 any time soon, however a stable version would be much appreciated by users.