Xiaomi Mi 5X to go on sale from August 1

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone on July 26, which is just two days away. Dubbed as the Xiaomi Mi 5X, it is said to take on the company's main competitors Oppo and Vivo in its home-country.

Today, a report by anzhuo.cn has claimed that the smartphone will go on sale from August 1 at 10:00 AM. As we have reported earlier, pre-registration for the Mi 5X has already begun on the official site of Xiaomi and within12 hours, the registrations crossed the 100,000 mark. So the anticipation for the smartphone is obviously very high. Now, the real question is, when will Xiaomi release the upcoming device in other countries.

Hopefully, we wouldn't have wait for long before we get our hands on the Mi 5X. Talking about its specs, the Xiaomi Mi 5X is expected to come with a 5.5-inch FHD display with the resolution density of 1080p.

Under the hood, it could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. There are some rumors suggesting a high-end variant of the smartphone with Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM. On the optics front, the Mi 5X is believed to arrive with a rear dual camera setup.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi 5X is likely to feature a 3000mAh battery, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.

As for the pricing part, the smartphone might cost around 1999 yuan (approximately Rs. 19,000).

If you are interested, here you can check out the leaked press renders of the upcoming Xiaomi phone.