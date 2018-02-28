Xiaomi Mi 6 starts receiving MIUI 9.2.3 update based on Android 8.0 Oreo

Xiaomi has been busy rolling out MIUI updates for several of its smartphones in the past few days. And now the company has started rolling out the update to one of its flagship devices, the Xiaomi Mi 6. Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 9.2.3 Global Stable ROM update and the good thing here is that the update is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Xiaomi via its MIUI Official Forum announced the rollout of the update for Xiaomi Mi 6 devices. The company has provided download options for the Recovery ROM with which users can flash the update manually to their phone. It is also worth noting that the MIUI 9.2.6 Global Stable ROM for Mi 6 is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) and the update could take a couple of days to reach all the units.

In any case, the full changelog has been provided in the official forum page and looking at it, the update does bring in a lot of system optimizations as well as fixes for the smartphones apart from Oreo.

With the new update, users will be able to enjoy MIUI 9 and its new features. Basically, MIUI 9.2.3 update brings the much-awaited App Vault feature that can be accessed by swiping right from the home screen. The feature brings easy access to frequently used Shortcuts, apart from Notes, Calendar Events, and Cricket widgets. Additionally, users will see a redesigned home page, updated Peach blossom and Asphalt themes, and animated icons for selected apps. Some of the key optimizations have been made in Dial pad, Recents section, notification alerts, swipe gestures, and folders.

Users will also be able to enjoy Android Oreo features like picture-in-picture, Smart Text Selection, Notification Dots, Android Instant Apps, Auto-fill, Google Play Protect, improved booting time, extended battery life, newly designed emojis and a lot more. Apart from this, the update also brings in the latest February Android security patch.

Xiaomi Mi 6 users should receive a notification of the update. They can also check for the update manually by going to the Settings tab>About Phone>System Update. If the update is there they can download it instantly.

Meanwhile, as this is basically a firmware update users should back up all the date before installing the new OS. Further, users should have at least 50 percent battery or more and they should carry out the installation process over a Wi-Fi network. Using mobile network may cost additional data charges. It is important to remember these things during the time of installation of any major software update.