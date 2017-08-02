Xiaomi Mi 6C specs and price revealed; to arrive with Surge S2 chip and dual rear cameras

A few weeks back, we came across reports that Xiaomi is in plans to release the next generation in-house Surge S2 chipset. The mass production of the Surge S2 chip was claimed to debut in the third quarter of the year. Also, the report further added that the processor will be used by the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones - Mi 6C and Mi 6S.

According to a fresh report that has hit the web via GizmoChina citing ITHome, the Xiaomi Mi 6C smartphone will be released sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. The device is likely to feature an attractive design similar to that of the Mi 6 with 2.5D curved glass on both the sides giving it a curved edge look. The screen-to-body ratio of this device is believed to higher than that of the flagship Mi 6 and that the shape will be similar to the yesteryear model - Mi 5.

Going by the report, the Xiaomi Mi 6C will be launched with a dual camera setup at its rear comprising of a 12MP Sony IMX386 primary CMOS sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor to capture the depth of field details.

The Mi 6C is expected to make use of a Surge S2 chip as mentioned above. And, there are claims that it could be called Surge X1 chip. The second generation in-house Xiaomi processor is claimed to be produced using the 16nm TSMC process and feature a four 2.2GHz Cortex A73 and four 1.8GHz Cortex A53 cores.

The other aspects of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 6C are believed to include a Mali G71MP8 graphics unit and UFS 2.1 flash memory. It is said to be launched in two variants - 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000) and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 23,500) respectively.