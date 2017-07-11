Xiaomi Mi 7 concept renders look pretty gorgeous

The Xiaomi Mi 6 was unveiled just months again in China. The device is yet to make its way into some of the significant markets such as India. In the meantime, the rumor mills have started churning out information about its successor.

A newly uploaded video by TechConfigurations, a YouTube channel that is known for letting out concept renders of upcoming smartphones shows the concept design of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 7. The Mi 7 is believed to be launched in the next year and these concepts are just an imagination of the third-party concept designer. It is too early to get official information regarding the Xiaomi Mi 7 as yet.

Bezel-less display expected From the concept video, it is clear that the smartphone might feature a bezel-less display and an attractive design. It seems to retain the metal build with a glass covering as seen on the Mi 6. The video shows that the smartphone might have a flat display and a curved one. We do have to mention that you might get confused that it could be the render of the Mi Mix 2 instead of the Mi 7. Dual camera is evident Talking about the rear design, there seems to be some curvature and a dual camera setup with dual tone LED flash towards the camera module's left. The concept designer has envisioned the Mi 7 with a 16MP main camera with both PDAF and OIS. It is also shown to feature a 16MP selfie camera and an iris scanner at the front. The right edge of the phone seems to have capacitive keys. Other specs we can expect From the concept, it looks like the Xiaomi Mi 7 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 97%. The device is believed to be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Watch the concept video from here Here is the Xiaomi Mi 7 concept video.