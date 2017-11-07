Xiaomi to launch its first rugged smartphone early next year: Could it be the Mi 7?

Xiaomi has a wide gamut of smartphones including the ones with dual cameras, bezel-less display, ceramic body and more. However, the company is yet to launch a smartphone with IP certification.

This situation will change soon as Xiaomi is likely prepping its first rugged smartphone, states fresh information that has come from a Weibo user via GizmoChina. The translated text is claimed to suggest that the rugged Xiaomi phone in question will feature a dustproof, waterproof and shockproof chassis. The Xiaomi fans are awaiting the witness the launch of waterproof smartphones and might turn fruitful sometime soon.

As per the information revealed by an industry insider via a Weibo post, Xiaomi might launch the rugged smartphone in the first half of 2018. We can expect the same to be the Xiaomi Mi 7, the next generation flagship smartphone.

What we know about Xiaomi Mi 7 From the existing rumors, the Mi 7 is believed to feature a 6-inch full-screen display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is likely to make use of the Snapdragon 845 SoC that will power up flagships of next year. The recent reports have pointed out that it might support Qi wireless charging too. IP certification will come at a cost Back in June this year, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun stated that when a waterproof phone is damaged, its waterproof protection capability also deteriorates. Xiaomi is known for a brand that sells flagship smartphones at affordable pricing. If it comes with waterproof protection, then the pricing of the flagship phones will increase, he added. Furthermore, Jun stated that if the customers are willing to spend an additional 20% or 30% for the water resistance feature, Xiaomi might consider bringing such smartphones into the market. Xiaomi will have an edge over competition Leading smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Apple, LG, Motorola and Sony have launched such IP certified flagship smartphones. The current generation iPhones - iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X are IP67 certified. On the other hand, the Android flagships of this year such as Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Moto X4 and Sony Xperia XZ1 are IP68 certified. Given that Xiaomi Mi and Mi Mix lineups of smartphones are stiff challengers to the flagship phones from the other makers, the inclusion of waterproof feature with the IP certification will give Xiaomi an upper hand in terms of competition.