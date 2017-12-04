These Xiaomi Mi 7 renders look stunning, don’t they?

Early next year, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powered smartphones will be unveiled. We can expect this processor to be used by the flagship smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, LG G7, and more.

When it comes to the affordable brands, the Xiaomi Mi 7 will also use the Snapdragon 845 SoC and just like this year, it could be the first smartphone to use this processor in China. The rumors about the Mi 7 aren't many in number. One of the recent reports claimed that the smartphone might be launched in March 2018 with wireless charging support. Also, it is believed that the upcoming flagship smartphone might arrive with a full-screen design and capable camera.

Now a GizChina report citing a Chinese report has posted a set of renders those are alleged to show the Xiaomi Mi 7. The renders show the presence of a glass body and a stainless steel frame on the device. The screen is said to be a 5.8-inch panel with QHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be an AMOLED panel with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution topped with the Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The company is believed to increase the screen size to 5.8 inches from the usual 5.15-inch panel used on the previous generation models.

Having detailed on the screen, it goes without saying that the bezels around the display are pretty narrow. The top bezel also appears to be thin with enough room for the sensors, front camera and speaker.

Talking about the innards, the Snapdragon 845 SoC is likely to be teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage space sans an option to expand the storage. The device is believed to run MIUI 9 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and get the power from a 3950mAh battery.

At the rear, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is likely to sport a 19MP dual camera setup with 4x optical zoom and f/1.7 aperture. There appears to be a dual-tone dual-LED flash as well. Up front, it might arrive with a 16MP selfie camera.

Having said that, we need to mention that these are not the official specifications of the Mi 7 and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the specs.