Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Band 3, MIUI 10 and Mi VR Headset announced

13:38:43: The Mi Band 3 has a 0.78-inch display. It is aimed to provide a better user experience when it comes to viewing messaging and incoming calls. The Mi Band 3 has a heart rate sensor, water and dust resistant design, and optional NFC. The starting price of 169 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,600).

13:31:52: Mi VR Standalone is a VR headset launched in collaboration with Oculus. It has a Snapdragon 821 processor, a 2600mAh battery, 2k fast switch screen, and 1000 Oculus optimized games. There is an intuitive remote control too. It is priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,000) and 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000).

13:26:08: Xiaomi Mi TV4 with a 75-inch display with ultra-thin smart TV and AI voice assistant. It has a 4K HDR Ultra HD display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage space and a 64-bit ARM-A53 quad-core processor. It is priced around 8999 yuan (approx. Rs. 90,000).

13:22:58: The Mi 8 SE comes with a dual-camera setup with 12MP+5MP sensors at its rear, a 20MP selfie camera, AI camera features, 4G VoLTE, a 3120mAh battery, etc. The device will be priced at 1799 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000).

13:18:02: Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is a tailor-made device. It is the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 710 processor. It features a 5.88-inch display.

13:14:10: The Mi 8 EE comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The smartphone comes with a pricing of 3699 yuan (approx. Rs. 39,000). The Mi 8 is priced at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 27,000) for the 6GB+64GB variant, 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000 for the 6GB+128GB variant and 3299 yuan (approx. Rs. 33,000) for the 6GB+256GB variant.

13:08:43: There is a variant of the Mi 8 called Explorer Edition comes with an in-display fingerprint. Xiaomi claims that it will be faster than that on the Vivo X21. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with a transparent back cover, which lets you take a look at the internal components. It has 3D facial unlock too.

12:54:10: The Mi 8 has NFC and Dual-frequency GPS. The latter eliminates interference from buildings and reduces signal delays to increase the accuracy of navigation. It has Animoji as rumored earlier.

12:39:21: The smartphone has a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It comes with AI Portrait and AI Beautify features. There is Infrared Face Unlock feature, which can unlock the device securely even in the dark. This sensor is housed inside the notch on top of the display.

12:33:12: The Mi 8 has scored 301,472 points on AnTuTu benchmark with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. It has a dual-camera setup with two 12MP sensors at its rear. This camera has incredible features fetching it impressive DXOmark rankings. The Mi 8 has a Studio Lighting feature, which is an AI portrait photography technique to let you look like a star. The rear camera has 4-axis OIS.

12:23:17: Xiaomi Mi 8 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a display notch. It boasts of a 6.21-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The screen-to-body ratio of 88.5%.

12:19:56: Xiaomi Mi 8, the new flagship smartphone has been unveiled.

12:15:10: To summarize, the MIUI 10 has swipe to delete tasks, long press for more options, full screen gestures, maximized screen space, AI Portrait to click bokeh shots on any camera, AI Preload, the ability to control Mi Ecosystem devices and more.

11:55:56: MIUI 10 users can control their smart home devices. The system camera will rely on AI algorithm to identify the subjects. With this capability, the photos are claimed to look even better. MIUI 10 is touted to be fast and is said to have surpassed Mi Mix 2S in the open speed comparison test. MIUI 10 can learn and predict user behavior and do a lot with AI.

11:48:24: MIUI 10 has a new layout with the AI included in the new custom ROM. Xiaomi has unveiled a voice assistant like Google Assistant and Apple Siri. The voice assistant can read messages and updates while you are driving with the Drive mode.

11:47:13: MIUI 10MIUI 10 has new task management gestures suitable for full-screen gesture controls. It breaks the boundary of each functional area to make the interface style more immersive and in line with a full-screen visual experience.

11:45:23: MIUI 10 comes with deep AI integration.

11:35:15: The event has begun.