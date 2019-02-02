Xiaomi Mi 8 next firmware update will add 4K video recording at 60fps

Xiaomi unveiled its flagship Mi 8 series comprising of Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer edition in May 2018 in its hometown China. The Chinese tech giant is yet to introduce this flagship smartphone lineup for the global markets and currently, the exact timeline for the release is unknown. Interestingly, the Mi 8 smartphone has already received some updates improving its performance and now the device is expected to receive another update which will further improve its camera functionalities.

Lin Bin, President and co-founder, Xiaomi had revealed this information that the company is preparing to push out a new firmware update for the premium Mi 8 smartphone. The update will add the support for 4K video recording at 60fps. To recall, the device did ship with 4K video recording feature, however, it was capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

This information was revealed by Bin on Weibo while he was responding to a user's query on the Chinese website. He further revealed that the company is expected to release the update in the next two months.

Like we mentioned earlier, Xiaomi has released another camera update for the Mi 8 smartphone in the past. The previous camera update added the support for Night Scene mode and 960fps slow-motion video recording support. With the latest upcoming firmware update, we can expect enhanced camera functionality in the future.

Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications:

The Mi 8 sports a 6.21-inch AMOLED display panel with 1080 x 2248 pixel screen resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The device runs on a powerful octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset which will be paired with an Adreno 630 GPU for graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM for multitasking. The device comes in three storage variants including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. There is a 3,400mAh Li-Ion battery backing up the smartphone.