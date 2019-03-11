Xiaomi Mi 8 now has official LineageOS 16 support News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Xiaomi Mi 8 is the third Xiaomi smartphone to receive the official LineageOS 16.0. Earlier, the Mi Mix 2S and the POCO F1 received the same feature.

Another Xiaomi smartphone has joined the bandwagon of devices supporting LineageOS 16.0. The latest Xiaomi smartphone that has received the official LineageOS 16.0 support is the Mi 8 smartphone which is the precursor of company's recently launched premium Mi 9 smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 is the third Xiaomi smartphone to receive the official LineageOS 16.0. The other Xiaomi smartphones that have already scored the LineageOS support are the Poco F1 and the Mi Mix 2S. It is quite evident that the smartphones which are receiving the support for LienageOS 16.0 are the flagship offerings by the Chinese tech giant.

The LineageOS is basically an open-source operating system which is designed for smartphones, tablets etc. This OS offers some useful applications for the smartphones that are free of bloatware and allows for enhanced user experience.

The Mi 8 users who are looking forward to downloading the LineageOS 16.0 on their smartphones are suggested to the backup their data before completing the setup. The OS can be downloaded on the devices with unlocked bootloader and TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project) software pre-installed. Besides, the users running MIUI OS will need to factory restore the smartphone in order to use the LineageOS.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 8 is the company's last year's premium smartphone which runs on a Snapdragon 845 chipset. Users can choose the smartphone from two RAM and three storage configurations. The smartphone comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Mi 8 comes uses a dual-lens primary camera module with a 12MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture and another 12MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the device comes with a 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. It sports a 6.21-inch AMOLED display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2248 pixels and a Corning Gorilla Glass layer for added protection. The smartphone runs on a 3,400mAh non-removable battery which comes with quick charging option.

via