Xiaomi Mi 8X leaked: Could be the next Snapdragon 710 smartphone

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE which was launched in May is the first ever smartphone with Snapdragon 710. But, new rumors claim that there might be another SD 710 powered device in the offing. A tipster from China shared some images of the upcoming device. The device dubbed as Xiaomi Mi 8X is claimed to be powered by Snapdragon 710.

The leaked images show that the Mi 8X will come in at least two color variants - white and blue. The smartphone seems to sport a ceramic rear. The top left corner of the device houses a vertically placed dual camera setup. What's more interesting that the device doesn't have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The leakster claims it is equipped with in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Another leakster claims that the Mi Note will be replaced by the Mi 8X phone. He shared another image which shows Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun holding an unknown device with a dual camera setup and plane rear panel. This could be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 8X smartphone.

Earlier this year, XDA Developers had revealed Xiaomi's upcoming Snapdragon 710 smartphones are codenamed as Sirius and Comet. The company has already launched the Sirius phone as the Mi 8 SE. So, there's still one more smartphone to be launched which is powered by the Snapdragon 710. The Xiaomi Mi 8X could be the Comet phone.

The leaked firmware files of the COmet phone reveal that it is a Mi series device that will pack an OLED screen. The display of the phone will support the Always-On Display feature. It will run the Android 8.1 Oreo. Other rumored features include a 3000mAh battery, dual-SIM support, and IR blaster. The files also revealed that it won't have support for a microSD card and will come sans the NFC feature.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Mi 3 smartphone next month. The device is said to boast a notch-less display and will have a fingerprint sensor underneath the display. It is said to pack a pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 845 SoC, and Qi wireless charging support. It's likely that the company might announce the notch-less Xiaomi Mi 8X alongside Mi MIX 3 in September.