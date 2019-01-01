Xiaomi Mi 9 to company's first smartphone to feature triple camera

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi 9 and MIX 4 in 2019 as its flagships, and even though there's no word on the launch dates, new information about the devices have surfaced online. An analyst from GF Securities has revealed that Xiaomi Mi 9 might be the company's first device to feature a triple camera setup.

Additionally, the analyst mentions that the Mi MIX 4 will pack a "periscope lens", which is capable of zooming further compared to the regular lens and is smaller in size. Both the smartphones are said to be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor. What's more surprising is that the analyst also suggests that the Mi MIX 4 will have a foldable display. The source also mentions that the Mi 9 may ship with 5G support, and Mi MIX 3 will become the company's first 5G smartphone and is set to launch in early 2019.

Xiaomi announced the Mi 8 in May 2018, while the Mi MIX 3 was launched in October. The company might follow the same pattern for the upcoming flagships as well since the Mi 9 is said to be slated for a launch in the second quarter, while the Mi MIX 4 will see the light of day in the fourth quarter of 2019.

There's isn't much info available out there regarding the new phones. The Mi 8 packed a huge notch, though that not might be the case with the Mi 9. The device will either pack a teardrop notch or camera hole in the display. It will most likely have the metal and glass construction and will ship with three camera sensors on the back. The company will likely add the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi 9 is expected to include 6GB of RAM and will run Android 9 Pie wrapped under MIUI 10 skin. The phone is expected to sport a Super AMOLED display larger than 6 inches, and a battery reservoir could be larger than 3,300mAh.

The Mi MIX 4, on the other hand, is expected to push towards its bezel-less status. The device could have 6GB of RAM and will be backed by a large battery, and will run Android 9 with MIUI, like the Mi 9.