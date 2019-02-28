Xiaomi Mi 9 latest firmware update makes its notch less intruding News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Xiaomi has started pushing out the MIUI 10.2.11.0 update for the Mi 9 smartphone and it weighs a total of 2.4GB in size.

Xiaomi introduced its latest premium smartphone, the Mi 9 for the masses in its hometown China on February 20th. The Chinese tech giant unveiled its flagship smartphone the same day when Samsung announced its premium Galaxy S10 series. Later, Xiaomi showcased the Mi 9 smartphone at the MWC 2019 event as well. The Mi 9 smartphone lineup comprises of two other models besides the standard variant, which is, the 9 SE and the Mi 9 Explorer edition. It has been only a few days since Xiaomi officially announced the smartphone and it already has dished out a new firmware update which brings improvements to the notch of the smartphone.

The latest firmware update released for the Mi 9 smartphone modifies the u-shape notch design of the device. Apparently, the actual notch on the smartphone did not look as good as the notch which the leaked renders displayed. Due to which a number of users took it to the online forums to share their disappointment with the notch. Acting on the user's feedback, Xiaomi swiftly released a firmware update to improve the notch of the display. In addition to bringing a fix for notch design, the update also brings some other enhancements in the mix. The update modifies the notch of the Mi 9 smartphone similar to the OnePlus 6T giving it an appealing look than the previous notch.

Xiaomi has started pushing out the MIUI 10.2.11.0 update for the Mi 9 smartphone and it weighs a total of 2.4GB in size. As for the other feature, the latest update brings a new feature called shoot-on-motion function which will be used while recording videos and also enhanced the AI capabilities of the camera.

The update notification should be available for the smartphones, however, the update can also be checked manually by visiting the Software update section under the settings menu. Notably, the update will be rolled out to the Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphones with no Google Play Services support in the Chinese market. We can expect the update to be available on the Mi 9 global variant's following the launch in the respective markets

Via