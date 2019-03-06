Xiaomi Mi 9 latest MIUI 10 update adds Moon mode and live tracking while recording video News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The MIUI 10 update for the Mi 9 smartphone comes with a firmware build V10.2.12.0.PFAEUXM.

While Xiaomi has been in the headlines with its recently launched affordable smartphones, the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro, it also launched its premium Mi 9 smartphone for the consumers. The Mi 9 was officially announced by the company on 24th February at the MWC 2019. With high-end internals such as Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple lens primary camera setup with a 48MP sensor in the mix, the Mi 9 is no doubt amongst the best premium smartphones available in the market.

Recently, Xiaomi dished out a firmware update for the Mi 9 smartphone which brought changes to the design of the notch. The update was released to make the notch of the Mi 9 less intruding. Now, within a few weeks of its launch, the smartphone is receiving another update pointing at Xiaomi's efforts in delivering the best out of Mi 9. The new update is camera-centric and it improves the imaging performance of the smartphone.

The latest MIUI 10 firmware update for the Xiaomi Mi 9 brings along a Moon mode feature. This is said to be the same camera mode which Xiaomi had tipped at the Mi 9 launch. With the new camera mode, users will now be able to capture satellite like images of the moon. It does sound pretty interesting and would be worth to see how good it is in capturing details.

The MIUI 10 update for the Mi 9 smartphone comes with a firmware build V10.2.12.0.PFAEUXM and is being rolled out as an OTA. In addition to the Moon mode, the update also brings a new tracking moving objects feature while recording videos. This feature will allow the users to easily capture a moving object in a video. The update notifications should make its way to all the Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphones automatically. If in case you don't get any notification, you can check for the update manually. To do so head to the Settings tab and search Software update.

credits