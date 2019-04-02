Xiaomi Mi 9 MIUI 10 stable update released with dynamic notch and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The new stable MIUI 10 update for the Mi 9 bounces the firmware build to V10.2.12.0PFCNXM.

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new update for its latest premium smartphone, the Mi 9. Announced back in February 2019, the Mi 9 was introduced along with the Mi 9 SE and Mi 9 Explorer Edition. The Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with some powerful set of internals such as a high-resolution display, a triple rear camera with primary 48MP lens and more making it one of the best premium smartphones available in the market.

Xiaomi had pushed out some updates for the Mi 9 smartphone in the past as well. However, it was mostly to improve the aesthetics of the notch on the display. The latest update not only further improves the notch but also brings along a bunch of new features to the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 9 is now receiving a new stable MIUI 10 update which bounces the firmware build to V10.2.12.0PFCNXM. The update has been currently released in the Chinese market and is yet to be rolled out to the remaining regions. As for the changelog, the update brings a fix for the overlapping issue with call times and notifications.

It also improves the device stability affecting the system security. Besides, the update also brings the option to make the display notch more dynamic. It is being said that the notch will change shapes following the update. However, no specific details were shared on the same. It would be interesting to see what all changes can be made to the notch following the update.

Just to recap, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is a premium offering by the Chinese tech giant which is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor clubbed with 6/8/12GB of RAM. The other major highlight of this smartphone is its triple lens rear camera setup which comprises of an 8 MP (f/1.75) lens paired with a 12 MP (f/2.2) lens and one 16 MP (f/2.2) sensor. For selfies, there is a 20MP sensor at the front. It is backed by a decent 3,300mAH battery unit.

