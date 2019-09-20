Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Hands-On Video Reveals Design In Full Glory News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is all set to unveil new Mi smartphones next week (September 24). Just ahead of the official launch, the Mi 9 Pro 5G has surfaced in a hands-on video revealing the design. The smartphone is said to be launched alongside the Mi Mix 4 which could be rebranded as Mi Mix Alpha, Mi Mix 5G smartphone, and a new Mi TV.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Hands-On Video:

The hands-on video shows the Mi 9 Pro in its full glory. The video shows a big display with a waterdrop notch. At the rear, the triple-lens camera setup can be seen stacked vertically. Basically, the smartphone takes cues in terms of design from its precursor - the Mi 9.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Expected Specifications:

The Xioami Mi 9 Pro could be a 5G enabled smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Notably, this same chipset is said to power the Mi Mix Alpha as well.

The processor will be accompanied by 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB native storage. It might ship with Android Pie-based MIUI 10 skin.

For imaging, the smartphone might ship with a triple-lens camera module. The sensors are speculated to be a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor paired with a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide sensor (117-degree FoV), and a 6MP sensor with 2x lossless zoom. For selfies and video chats, the device is tipped to feature a 20MP snapper upfront.

In terms of connectivity, apart from the 5G support, the smartphone will offer a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device will get its fuel from a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Notably, the device is also tipped to feature 30W wireless charging support.

