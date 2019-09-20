ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Hands-On Video Reveals Design In Full Glory

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is all set to unveil new Mi smartphones next week (September 24). Just ahead of the official launch, the Mi 9 Pro 5G has surfaced in a hands-on video revealing the design. The smartphone is said to be launched alongside the Mi Mix 4 which could be rebranded as Mi Mix Alpha, Mi Mix 5G smartphone, and a new Mi TV.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Hands-On Video Reveals Design In Full Glory

     

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Hands-On Video:

    The hands-on video shows the Mi 9 Pro in its full glory. The video shows a big display with a waterdrop notch. At the rear, the triple-lens camera setup can be seen stacked vertically. Basically, the smartphone takes cues in terms of design from its precursor - the Mi 9.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Expected Specifications:

    The Xioami Mi 9 Pro could be a 5G enabled smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Notably, this same chipset is said to power the Mi Mix Alpha as well.

    The processor will be accompanied by 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB native storage. It might ship with Android Pie-based MIUI 10 skin.

    For imaging, the smartphone might ship with a triple-lens camera module. The sensors are speculated to be a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor paired with a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide sensor (117-degree FoV), and a 6MP sensor with 2x lossless zoom. For selfies and video chats, the device is tipped to feature a 20MP snapper upfront.

     

    In terms of connectivity, apart from the 5G support, the smartphone will offer a USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device will get its fuel from a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Notably, the device is also tipped to feature 30W wireless charging support.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue