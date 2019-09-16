Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G With 12GB RAM Slated For September 24 Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Mi 9 Pro 5G after making a buzz on the internet. The launch event for the smartphone is scheduled for September 24 in China. Besides, Xiaomi will also showcase its upcoming Mi MIX 5G phone that is rumored to feature the 108MP Samsung camera sensor. The company is also said to launch new Mi TV variant alongside the MIUI 11.

According to reports, the company has already confirmed that the Mi 9 Pro will debut with the 5G support. Xiaomi also confirmed that the smartphone will support charging feature like wired OTG reverse charging, wired fast charging, 30W wireless flash charging, and wireless reverse charging. Users will be able to charge their wireless charging-supportive headphones with the help of reverse charging functionality.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G is said to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU. The smartphone will be backed by 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, respectively. On the software part, the phone will run on Android 9 Pie on top of MIUI 10.

On the display part, the Mi 9 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The screen will carry a resolution of 1080 × 2280 pixels protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Besides, the smartphone is also said to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro is said to arrive with triple rear cameras with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor + 6MP 2x lossless zoom + 16MP Sony IMX481 117-degree ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone will house a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone is expected to offer 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, USB Type-C. The Mi 9 Pro 5G will be fuelled by 4,000 mAh battery along with 45W fast charging support.

