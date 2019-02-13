Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone launching on February 20 in China

Xiaomi is well known for its budget smartphones and is also called as the budget king in the market. And it's not the affordable smartphones in which the company has expertise in, the company has also some powerful premium and mid-range smartphones to offer to the masses. One of the popular premium smartphone series by Xiaomi is the Mi 8 series which was announced back in May 2018 and it was being speculated that the company will launch its successor this year. Now, the Chinese tech giant has itself confirmed that it will be launching its next premium smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 9 on February 20, 2019.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 has also received certification from Chinese website 3C and TENNA which indicated at an imminent launch. Now, the company took it to Weibo to confirm the launch of Mi 9 on February 20, 2019, and has shared a poster for the same. The poster shows the "Battle Angel" codename of the smartphone suggesting at a powerful machine. The Mi 9 is said to be the best-looking Mi smartphone from the company suggests the poster. It would be interesting to see how premium the new smartphone from Xiaomi looks and feels in hand.

The leaks surrounding the Mi 9 smartphone suggests that the smartphone will come with a big sized display panel which will measure 6.4-inches in size. In terms of security feature, the smartphone might make use of an in-display fingerprint scanner technology that will offer a wider authentication area of 25 x 50.2mm. This will make unlocking the smartphone quite easier.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset which might be paired with 6GB of RAM to take care of the multitasking capabilities. The device will ship with Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10 UI OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone is further tipped to be the first Xiaomi smartphone that will make use of triple-lens primary camera setup. The lenses packed in the rear camera will include a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP lens, and a 3D ToF depth sensor lens. Notably, Samsung is also hosting an Unpacked event on February 20 where we will see the next-gen Samsung premium smartphones. It would be interesting to see which premium offering from the tech giants will grab more attention.