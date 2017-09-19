Xiaomi Mi A1 is going on sale today: Offers and more

Xiaomi Mi A1 is yet again going on sale today in India and this is the second flash sale since it launched in the country. The new Mi A1 smartphone will be available to be purchased from 12 PM IST on Flipkart and Mi.com. As it is a flash sale it will be available in limited quantities, and therefore users might have to be quick in ordering the device.

Further, interested buyers can also head over to Mi Home offline stores and large-format stores such as Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, UniverCell, E-Zone, Croma, and Vijay Sales, and Mi Preferred Partner stores to buy the Mi A1.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at Rs. 14,999, and there are some launch offers which include 300GB of complementary data from Airtel. When buying the phone from Flipkart, customers will get 5 percent off on using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards to buy the device. The smartphone comes in two color options Black and Gold.

Features and Specification of Xiaomi Mi A1

The new Xiaomi Mi A1 features a unibody metal design with rounded edges. The device has a coating at its rear that offers a smooth finish and is fingerprint resistant as well. The handset also has been developed with a pyrolytic graphic sheet that helps in heat dispersion. The device measures 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm and it weighs 165g.

The Mi A1 boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass on top. There are three capacitive navigation buttons at the bottom and not too thick bezels around the screen. Also, there is an infrared sensor, 3.5mm audio port and a fingerprint scanner on board the device.

As for the specifications, Xiaomi Mi A1 is powered by an octa-core 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Soc which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device is an Android One device and Xiaomi has partnered with Google to bring the stock Android experience to its users. The good thing though, Google will now be directly providing updates for the smartphone in terms of software. Google has also promised Oreo update by the end of the year.

Further, the device is backed by a 3080mAh battery. There is a hybrid SIM card slot on board and connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C and GPS are available.

Well, the main USP of this device is the dual flagship cameras that it is equipped with. Well, Xiaomi Mi A1 has a flagship level dual camera setup at its rear as the one we saw on the Mi 6. The rear camera consists of a primary 12MP wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and a secondary 12MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.6. The camera has 2X optical zoom, PDAF, and dual tone LED flash too. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera as well. The cameras also come with several modes for shooting pictures.