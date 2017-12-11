Xiaomi Mi A1 receives a permanent price cut of Rs. 1,000 in India

Xiaomi's first Android One smartphone Mi A1 has now permanently got a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in India. With the price drop, the smartphone is now available at a price of Rs. 13,999 from its original price of Rs. 14,999.

Since Xiaomi launched this smartphone in September, Mi A1 has managed to get a fair bit of attention. It is one of the popular phones among the company's wide range of smartphones. The news about the price cut was announced by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India's Managing Director.

He dropped the news via his Twitter handle which read, "Great news Mi Fans: announcing a permanent price drop of Rs. 1,000 on Mi A1!" Xiaomi Mi A1 with the new price is available on Mi.com and Flipkart as well.

Apart from the price cut, consumers who buy Xiaomi Mi A1 via Flipkart can avail an additional five percent discount using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The is also no-cost EMI option to purchase the smartphone with monthly installment as Rs. 1,556. Flipkart is also offering buyback guarantee at Rs. 99 which the e-commerce portal says that it will provide buyers a guaranteed value on exchanging the smartphone for a new purchase on Flipkart in future.

Talking about the smartphone, Xiaomi Mi A1 (review) comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

As for the optics, the handset sports a dual camera setup with two 12-megapixel image sensors where one comprises of a wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size. The other one which is a telephoto lens consists of 1-micron pixel size and f/2.6 aperture. Upfront there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor with several modes.

Xiaomi Mi A1 is backed by a 3080mAh battery and it runs on stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Meanwhile, the company is trying to recruit beta testers to pilot Android 8.0 Oreo on the smartphone. Interestingly the smartphone comes with audio enhancements including a 10V smart power amplifier, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, and support for high impedance headphones.

The dual-SIM handset offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 155.40 x 75.80 x 7.30 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 168.00 grams.