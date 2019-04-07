Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB variant retailing at discounted price of Rs 11,349 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The high-end variant which packs 6GB of RAM and has 128GB of storage is still selling for Rs 15,999 in the Indian market.

Xiaomi is quite popular amongst the users for its affordable smartphones which comes with some power packed internals. The Chinese tech giant has a plethora of affordable smartphones from which the users can choose from. The company introduced its Android One powered Mi A2 smartphone last year in the Indian market. The device had been launched with an initial price tag of Rs 16,999. The company has recently slashed the price of the device permanently in India. Now, it is available at a slightly cheaper price tag online.

Xiaomi Mi A2 has been retailing for a price tag of Rs 11,999 following the discount. The device is available for purchase on e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart in the country. The device is available with the same price on mi.com as well. However, you can get your hands on the second Android One smartphone from Xiaomi at an even lower price tag.

While the Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB variant is retailing for Rs 11,999 on other online platforms in India, it is selling for Rs 11,349 online on Tatacliq. If you wish to purchase a Mi A2 smartphone, make sure you check Tatacliq's official web store. The Mi A2 is available in black color option only on Tatacliq online store. This is the 4GB variant of the smartphone which is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,349. The high-end variant which packs 6GB of RAM and has 128GB of storage is still selling for Rs 15,999 in the Indian market.

As for the specifications, the Mi A2 packs a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display panel which has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass screen protection on top. The smartphone features a dual-rear camera setup which packs a 12MP primary Sony IMX486 lens paired with a 20MP Sony IMX376 lens.

Up front, there is a 20MP lens for selfies and video calls. It makes use of a Snapdragon 660 processor under its hood. It ships with Android 8 Oreo but has received an Android Pie update. Completing the spec sheet is a 3,000mAH battery unit with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging support.

