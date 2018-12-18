Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 9.0 Pie update starts rolling out

Xiaomi is undeniably the budget segment ruler in the Indian market. The company has introduced a whole bunch of budget and mid-tier smartphones here in the country with the latest being the Redmi 6 series. The company has also been releasing Android Pie updates for its smartphones. The latest Xiaomi smartphone to receive the taste of Android Pie is the Xiaomi Mi A2. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the successor of company's Mi A1 which is a mid-range offering by the company.

Xiaomi had launched the Mi A2 back in August this year in India and the company has itself confirmed that it is rolling out the latest Android 9 Pie update for the device. The Chinese tech giant had also released the latest Android version to the Mi A1 smartphones and within few weeks the update for Mi A2 is being rolled out. This suggests that the company is working hard to improve the user experience on its smartphones.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is an Android One powered smartphone; this means that it comes first in line to receive the timely updates and security patches. The new update brings along a bunch of tweaks and improvements along with the Android Pie goodies. The new update brings the accessibility to the gesture-based navigations and Digital wellbeing app. The update also introduces App Slices and Adaptive battery feature to improve the battery performance of the device.

The latest Android Pie update for the Mi A2 smartphone is being rolled out in batches and should make its way to all the Mi A2 devices gradually. If in case you own an MI A2 smartphone and have not received the latest update, you can always check for it manually. The steps to check the update manually is fairly simple and all you need to do is move over to the Settings > System > Updates > Check for Updates. With these steps, you can easily download the Android Pie update on your MI A2 smartphones.

Just to recall, the mid-range Mi A2 is backed by a mid-tier Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with Adreno 512 GPU to render the graphics. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The device is fuelled by a small 3,010mAh battery which comes with Quick charge support.