Xiaomi Mi A2 concept looks stunning with 20MP selfie camera and 18:9 display

Full-screen design

The Xiaomi Mi A2 concept video shows the smartphone to flaunt a full-screen design with reduced bezels at the sides and slimmer upper bezels at the top and bottom in comparison to those of Mi A1. The upper bezel seems to have just enough room to house the selfie camera and earpiece. The 18:9 aspect ratio display of the Mi A2 is claimed to sport a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

20MP AI selfie camera

Given that there are a slew of selfie-centric smartphones in the market such as the Vivo V7+, Oppo F5, etc., it looks like Xiaomi is also in plans to unveil such a device. The Xiaomi Mi A2 concept shows that the smartphone sport a 20MP selfie camera at the front along with LED flash. Also, the selfie camera is said to feature an aperture of f/2.2 and Smart Beauty 4.0 to click AI selfie shots.

Dual cameras at the rear

At the rear, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is believed to feature a dual camera setup with the two sensors positioned vertically at the top left corner. The LED flash is seen to be positioned between the two camera sensors. From the existing reports, it is said that the dual camera module will comprise of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The dual cameras are likely to feature PDAF, OIS and f/2.2 aperture.

Hardware specs

Under its hood, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is speculated to be powered by the company's in-house Surge S2 processor. On the contradictory, there are speculations suggesting that the device might employ Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, which was seen on the recently announced Redmi Note 5 Pro. Apart from this, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is likely to come in two variants - 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

Other rumored features

When it comes to the other features, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is believed to arrive with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and external speakers as well. The concept renders have been visualized in three color variants - Silver, Red and Black.

Watch the concept video

None of these aspects are final as we are yet to get an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the Mi A2. However, you can watch the stunning Mi A2 concept from the video here.