Xiaomi Mi A2 does not have one basic feature, which is found even on the JioPhone

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India on the 8th of August 2018 along with the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 (speculations). However, the smartphone does miss out on an important feature, which is even found on the entry-level phones like the JioPhone and the Nokia 8810 Banana Phone.

The missing features on Mi A2

Unlike most of the smartphones which are priced at less than Rs 30,000, the Xiaomi Mi A2 does not have a dedicated headphone jack. According to the company, they removed the 3.5 mm headphone jack to maintain the symmetrical design on the bottom portion of the smartphone. Do note that, flagship smartphones like the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, and the Pixel 2 also lacks on a headphone jack. To solve this issue, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will come bundled with a type C to 3.5 mm headphone jack dongle.

One more let down of the Xiaomi Mi A2 is the fact that the smartphone has a slightly smaller 3000 mAh sealed battery. As the phone has a bigger 5.99-inch display, the battery life is likely to be less than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, which also has a 5.99-inch display with a slightly bigger 4000 mAh battery. However, unlike the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi A2 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 capability, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 50% in less than 30 minutes. Lastly, the smartphone also lacks storage expansion, where there is no micro SD card slot on the Xiaomi Mi A2 as well.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specs-sheet

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved tempered glass protection (probably Corning Gorilla Glass). Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage with no micro SD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 12 MP + 20 MP dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front of the smartphone. These cameras are enriched by the goodness of the Ai to offer high-quality pictures and videos.

The smartphone runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo OS with promised and faster update to Android P in the near future.

Conclusion

Last year, the Xiaomi Mi A1 came with a headphone jack with a dedicated audio chip to enhance the sound quality of the Mi A1 via the headphone jack and this year, the Xiaomi Mi A2 ditches the headphone jack to attain symmetrical design. Considering all these things, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to retail in India under Rs 20,000 price mark.