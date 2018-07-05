Xiaomi Mi A2 launch imminent, as the phone was briefly spotted online

Xiaomi launched its first stock Android smartphone in India last year, and now the successor to the same (dubbed as the Xiaomi Mi 6X/A2) is most likely to launch in India in the coming weeks. The smartphone was briefly listed online and a leaked image live image of the device also confirms that the device will indeed be called as the Xiaomi Mi A2.

However, this could be a fake device as one can easily change the name of an Android smartphone by rooting and changing the name in build.prob. However, considering the success of the Xiaomi Mi A1, the company is most likely to launch the Xiaomi Mi A2 as an international model with Android One programme.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is nothing but a Xiaomi Mi 6X, which was recently launched in China with a full metal unibody design and a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone. Here are the complete specifications of the Xiaomi Mi A2 or the 6X. The smartphone also has a design, which resembles the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Specifications

The device is expected to flaunt a 5.99-inch FHD+ display. The screen is likely to have an aspect ratio of 18:9. The hardware aspects are said to include a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

Notably, the Mi 6X is available in three configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. For imaging, the smartphone from Xiaomi's stable will flaunt a dual-camera arrangement at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera on board the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone could be a 20MP sensor.

It will have a USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock too. A 3010mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 will keep the lights turned on for almost a day. However, unlike the Xiaomi Mi A1, the Xiaomi Mi A2 or the 6X does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Conclusion

Considering the specifications, the smartphone is expected to launch in India and is likely to be priced between Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,000 depending on the storage and RAM options.

Via