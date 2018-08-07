Xiaomi Mi A2 listed on Amazon in Gold color with 64 GB storage with a price tag of Rs 17,499

Xiaomi India is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India, as the company has already confirmed that the smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

And now, we have a leak regarding the smartphone. According to an image posted on Twitter, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in Gold color with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for Rs 17,499. The screenshot of Amazon app also mentions that the smartphone is available for pre-order. However, we did not find the listing of the Xiaomi Mi A2 on Amazon.

We recently made a story that the base variant of the Xiaomi Mi A2 will cost Rs 18,000 in India. And now, this latest leak confirms that the smartphone will be available at a much lower price than the previously leaked price.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is the 2nd smartphone from Xiaomi to launch in India with Android One branding offering stock Android instead of MIUI. The phone has a modern design with powerful specifications and the Xiaomi Mi A2 could be the most affordable smartphone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved tempered glass on the top with a metal unibody design with a 2160 x 1080p IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage with no micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

The device has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP + 20 MP sensors on the back and a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera. The primary camera can record 4K videos, whereas the front-facing selfie camera can record 1080p footage at 30 fps. The smartphone is also expected to support Face Unlock using the front-facing camera.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has a dual nano-SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The device also supports dual channel 2.4 and 5.0 GHz with Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity.

The device is backed by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port with the ability for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0, which can charge the device from 0 to 100% in less than 90 minutes. The smartphone does not have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack and a user has to use a dongle to connect a 3.5 mm headphone jack to the smartphone.

The smartphone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with no third-party skin and the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be one of the first non-pixel devices to receive Android 9 Pie update in the next few weeks.

Considering the leaked pricing, the smartphone has a great feature especially for a price of Rs 17,499 as the Xiaomi Mi A2 is likely to compete against the Honor Play, which is the first gaming smartphone in India from Honor.