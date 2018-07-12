Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite leaked online, could cost less than Rs 10,000 in India

It is almost confirmed that Xiaomi is globally launching the Xiaomi Mi A2 in France on the 24th of July. However, the latest leak suggests that the company will also launch the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, the most affordable Android One smartphone from Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 6x, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, which was recently launched in China for a starting price of 999 Yuan (Rs 9,999). The only difference between the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite and the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be in terms of operating system. The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be running on the stock Android OS, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro runs on MIUI 9.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite could also be the first Android smartphone from Xiaomi to launch in India with a notch and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite speculated specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will have a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a notch on the top of the smartphone. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with at least 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage or 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage.

In terms of camera capability, the smartphone will have a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone similar to the setup seen on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will have a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone will have a 5 MP selfie camera with features like face unlock.

Finally, the smartphone will pack in a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the bottom of the smartphone. The battery capacity on the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is greater than the one seen on the Xiaomi Mi A2 (which has a 3000 mAh battery).

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite seems like a great entry-level smartphone with all the premium features that one might see only in flagship smartphones. It has a notch, it has a dual camera setup and running on the latest Android OS.

