Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite with 19:9 display, Android 8.1 and more gets certified

Xiaomi seems to be working on its new smartphones as the company's M1805D1SC, M1805D1SE, and M1805D1ST has passed the TENAA certification in China last week. Now the phone has been spotted on the FCC certification with the model number M1805D1SG, which reveals the dimensions of the smartphone which was appeared on TENAA certification.

The certification by Singapore's Communications Authority with the same model number has indicated that the phone will be launched as Mi A2 Lite. So there are possibilities that we might see the recently-introduced Mi 6X as Mi A2.

The leaked render which has recently surfaced on the web has revealed a similar design as the Redmi Note 5 Pro with vertically arranged dual rear cameras and a fingerprint sensor on the back, but it comes with a top-notch on the front.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite rumored specifications

The Mi A2 Lite is expected to sport a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display along with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is saoid to be powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core processor, clubbed with 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with the help of microSD.

On the camera part, the phone is said to come with a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash and secondary rear camera. On the front, the Mi A2 Lite is expected to house a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Along with the rear camera setup the phone will also come with a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel.

As far as connectivities concern, the smartphone is said to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It will come with the dimensions of 149.33×71.68×8.75mm and weights around 178g.

The Phone is said to be powered by a 4000mAh (typical) or 3900mAh (minimum) battery along with fast charging support. It will run on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is expected to come in wide range of colors including Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray and Silver colors. We can expect the official announcement sometime later this month. However, there are no leaks in the pricing of the phone so we need to wait for the launch of the device.

