Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will launch in India on 24th August

Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution with no notch design

    Xiaomi has officially launched two Android One smartphone in Europe with an interesting set of features. And now, Xiaomi India's Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the company will be launching the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India on the 8th of August. The company has also confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will not launch in India.

    The official Tweet from Manu Jain also gives a hint regarding the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in India on the 8th of August along with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2.

    Pricing

    The Xiaomi Mi A2 is likely to launch in two variants in India with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The model with 4 GB RAM is likely to cost Rs 16,999 and the 6 GB RAM model is likely to be priced at Rs 21,000. Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is likely to cost Rs 2,000 in India.

    Specs-sheet

    Just like the Xiaomi Mi A1, the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be running on stock Android OS to offer faster software update. Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Mi A2 has a dual camera set up at the back with a different implementation. The smartphone has a 12 MP + 20 MP camera combined with a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with AI capabilities.

    The smartphone has a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ 2160 x 1080px resolution screen offering an 18:9 aspect ratio display with a 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB or 6 GB RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB storage with a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both SIM card slots.

    The smartphone has a 3000 mAh sealed battery with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. However, the smartphone does miss out on a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the retail package will include a USB type C to 3.5 mm jack converter.

    Conclusion

    Xiaomi has decided not to launch the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in India, as the company might launch the same as the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with MIUI 9 skin on the top. However, as the smartphone misses out on a 3.5 mm headphone jack and also misses out on a micro SD card slot might be a huge letdown.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 0:03 [IST]
