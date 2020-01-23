Xiaomi Mi A3 Price Permanently Slashed: Now Available Starting At Rs. 11,999 Online

Now, the first price cut which the company has given to the handset brings its price effectively down. Notably, the device comes as a successor to the Mi A2 smartphone which was also launched under the Android One umbrella. It is worth mentioning that this makes the device eligible to receive timely Android updates and security patches.

Xiaomi Mi A3 India Price Cut Details

The Xiaomi Mi A3's discount details have been shared by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India Chief. The tweet notes a permanent price cut of Rs. 1,000 on all the variants of the Mi A3. The device was launched at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM+ 64GB variant and the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model respectively.

Following the discount, you can buy the base model at Rs. 11,999, while the top model for Rs. 14,999.

Both the Mi A3 variants can be purchased with the discounted price online via Flipkart and Amazon. You can also head to the company's online store at mi.com to avail of the discount. You can buy the device in three color options - Kind of Grey, Note Just Blue, and More Than White.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Highlight Features

The Xiaomi Mi A3 flaunts a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It offers an HD+ resolution and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. The display also integrates a fingerprint scanner for security.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor which is clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset supports up to 256GB microSD cards as well. It was launched with Android Pie OS.

For imaging, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear panel housing a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary lens. The other cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 118-degree FoV and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP camera up front for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity aspects include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset gets its fuel from a 4,030 mAh battery backed by Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

Is It A Good Buy?

Xiaomi is one of the most popular brands amongst the consumers looking for a budget smartphone. We have seen a whole lot of capable budget and mid-range offerings from the company last year. The Mi A3 no doubt was launched with some good set of internals, but it also garnered a good response from the audience.

Why we would recommend you to buy this smartphone is the Android One certification which brings it first in the line to get Android updates and security patches. Besides, it has a triple-camera setup with a 48MP Sony sensor. This makes it optimum for photography. So at an asking price of Rs. 11,999, the Mi A3 makes for a decent deal.