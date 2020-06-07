Xiaomi Mi CC10 With Snapdragon 775G Processor Likely Under Development: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi CC9 which arrived as a mid-range offering by the company last year is likely to get a successor soon. The company is said to be working on the Mi CC10 which is expected to hit the stores by next month. A new leak online suggests the company will be packing some top-notch hardware; specifically, the camera.

Xiaomi Mi CC10 Leaked Hardware

As per a report via Xiaomiksha, the Mi CC10 which has a codename CAS will arrive with a 108MP camera sensor. The leak further notes that the company won't be using the Samsung HM1 sensor rather will be equipping the handset with an upgraded HM2 sensor. For reference, the Mi CC9 Pro and the Mi 10 series were equipped with the Samsung HM1 sensor.

However, it is currently unknown if the device will ship with a quad-lens or penta-lens camera module. Also, the details on the remaining camera sensors remain undisclosed. But, the report suggests that the handset might come with 12x optical and 120x digital zoom capabilities.

The rumor mill hasn't yet started churning out details on the upcoming handset. Its other key features like the display, battery, and configurations are also at large. However, the device is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 775G processor that will have a 5G network support.

It is worth mentioning that Qualcomm is yet to announce this mid-range chipset. Also, it could be a possibility that the Mi CC10 Pro could be amongst the first few smartphones to run on this chipset. But, it will only be clear once some concrete information on the same is leaked or some official teasers are released.

Currently, it is unknown if Xiaomi plans to bring this device to the market anytime soon. But, considering its predecessor, i.e, the Mi CC9 was also announced in July last year. So, it could be a possibility that the new handset also arrives around the same timeline.

