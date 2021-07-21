Xiaomi Mi CC11 Bags TENAA. 3C Certification; Charging speed, Connectivity Aspects Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is working on a new Mi CC smartphone which might hit the shelves in the coming months. The company had introduced this lineup back in 2019 but hadn't launched any model in 2020. After a gap of over a year, the new variant dubbed Mi CC11 has cleared its certification via TENAA and 3C. Does this device follow the modern norm of 5G network support? Let's find out what the certification website reveals about the upcoming mid-range smartphone:

Xiaomi Mi CC11 Certifications Revealed Via TENAA

The Xiaomi Mi CC11 has stopped by the TENAA certification website with the 207119DC model number. The handset has been spotted on a couple of platforms with the same model number. Sadly, the TENAA listing has currently been updated with the network connectivity features of the Mi CC11.

According to the TENAA database, the handset will follow the current trend of 5G network support. Additionally, the device will have a standard 4G connectivity option as well. Other details such as display, camera, processor, and battery details haven't been revealed by this listing.

As mentioned above, the Mi CC11 has also cleared its certification via 3C in China. The model listed is the same as the TENAA website, i.e, 2107119DC.

This listing reveals a 33W fast charging capacity. It is worth mentioning that other leaks have given us a fair insight into the key features. We can expect the TENAA website to update the remaining details in the coming weeks along with the images.

Xiaomi Mi CC11: What All Is Known So Far?

The leaks and rumours suggest mid-range hardware including the Snapdragon 780G/ Snapdragon 778G processor. Since the Mi CC11 is expected to be launched with both 5G and 4G networks, we might see both the suggested chipsets.

Additionally, the Mi CC11 has been tipped to sport an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. We might see a punch-hole design for the selfie camera.

The rear camera setup is said to include three sensors. The primary lens would be a 64MP sensor. The remaining sensors are likely to be a telephoto/ ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a depth lens. We expect the details to be clear with future leaks.

Xiaomi hasn't been consistent with the Mi CC series launch. We are not sure why the brand has skipped an entire year without adding any new variant to the mix. It would be interesting to see if the company will be proactive with smartphone launches with the Mi CC series as it is with other Mi and Redmi lineups.

