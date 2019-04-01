Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival 2019: Discounts on Poco F1, Mi LED TV 4 Pro & more News oi-Priyanka Dua Mi.com is also rolling out games such as "Fun and Furious" a multiplayer game wherein users can win prizes such as Redmi Note 7.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has announced its annual Mi Fan Festival 2019 in which the company is providing discounts to its Fans and customers across India.

The sale will start from 4th April 2019 till Saturday, 6 April 2019, and it will be held across its official website online partner platforms partners, Mi Home, Mi Store, and partner offline stores.

As expected the company is providing some interesting discounts on its range of products such as on the POCO F1 which will be available for Rs. 20,999 for 6GB+128GB variant, Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) which will be available for Rs. 45,999; Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB) and (6GB+64GB) which will be available for Rs.10,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively, and Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB+64GB) will also be seeing a price drop of Rs. 5,000 and will be available at Rs. 10,999.

The festival will also offer the popular "Re.1 Flash Sale" under this sale users will get a chance to buy Redmi Note 7 Pro, POCO F1, Mi Soundbar, Mi LED TV 4A PRO (32), and few more products will be available for Re.1 each day of sale, as well as the all-new Mystery Box Sale wherein customers, stand a chance to buy box of surprise bundle of products of up to Rs.2400 for just Rs. 99.

Mi.com is also rolling out games such as "Fun and Furious" a multiplayer game wherein users can win prizes such as Redmi Note 7. Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones; and "Play and Win" wherein Mi Fans can spin the virtual wheel and gain a chance to win coupons prizes such as POCO F1, Mi Band 3 as well as Mi coupons.

In addition, Xiaomi has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs.500 on bank cards and EMI transactions applicable only on Mi LED TV, Mi Soundbar and all smartphones. Secondly, Mobikwik will offer a flat 15 percent instant MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs. 2000 applicable to all products

In fact, customers can also pay using Mi-Pay and stand a chance to win Mi TVs and Redmi Note 7 every day.

