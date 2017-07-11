Xiaomi Mi Max 2 India launch likely pegged for July 18

It looks like Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Max 2 in India in the next week. The company has been teasing the launch of a new smartphone in the country via a series of tweets on its official Twitter handle.

The company has been teasing the upcoming launch with the caption 'Something's coming'. Following the same, the company has started sending media invites for the launch of a new smartphone. The invite reads, "Big is Back". The caption tips at the upcoming Mi smartphone launch in New Delhi on July 18. While the device that might be launched is not yet confirmed, it is believed to be the Mi Max 2 that went official in May in China.

July 18 launch possible Notably, the Mi Max 2 is the successor of the original Mi Max that was launched in the last year. While the launch is slated to happen on July 18, the sale of the Mi Max 2 might happen in the following days. Sale to debut soon If you don't remember, the head of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain tipped that the company is going to announce something on July 23 and that they have achieved massive sales on January 23, March 23 and May 23 with the flash sale of the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A and Redmi 4 respectively with each one selling over 250,000 units. Eventually, we can expect the Mi Max 2 to go on sale on July 23 in the country but the same is yet to be confirmed by Xiaomi. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specs To refresh on the specifications of the Mi Max 2, the device boasts of a 6.44-inch FHD 1080p display and employ a Snapdragon 652 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM. The device was launched in two variants in China - one with 64GB storage space and the other with 128GB storage. The camera department comprises of a 12MP main snapper with PDAF, autofocus, LED flash and HDR and a 5MP selfie camera.The other highlights of the Mi Max 2 include the presence of a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and an IR blaster too. Based on the Chinese pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to be priced equivalent to Rs. 16,000 and Rs. 19,000 in India.