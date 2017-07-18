Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launched at Rs. 16,999; sale debuts on July 20

Finally, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has been launched in India today. After two months of its global unveiling, the smartphone has been released in the country with a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

The Mi Max 2, the successor to the Mi Max that was launched in the country in 2016 also comes with a similar 6.44-inch display. Despite the similar display, the Mi Max 2 comes with the much-needed upgrades that it has to pack under its hood. Besides these, the Mi Max 2 units sold in India will be 'Made in India' claims the company. Also, the Mi fans will get additional 100GB Reliance Jio 4G data (10GB per month on recharging for Rs. 309 or above for 10 months) to the buyers of Mi Max 2.

Let's take a look at the specifications, price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 from here.

Display and design The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features an all-metal body and rounded edges. The device features a circular rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as in the other Xiaomi smartphones. Also, there are stereo speakers on the Mi Max 2, which is an improvement from its predecessor. The phablet boasts of a huge 6.44-inch FHD 1080p display. With such a massive screen real estate, this device is touted to provide a great viewing experience to the users. Internal specs The Xiaomi's second generation phablet is powered by an octa-core 2GHz Snapdragon 625 SoC that is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Battery life The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 gets the power from a gigantic 5300mAh battery that is claimed to render up to two days of back. This battery comes with the Quick Charge 3.0 support that charges the phone up to 68% in just 1 hour. Camera The Mi Max 2 features a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor with a larger sensor than the one on the original Mi Max. This camera comes with dual LED flash and PDAF. It can capture better low light images with the larger sensor. Also, up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. Other features Based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 8, the company has introduced a new MIUI theme with 21 shortcuts, USB Type-C port, IR Blaster, Mi Remote app and more. Also, the device will receive the MIUI 9 update in the coming months. Price and availability As mentioned above, the Mi Max 2 has been launched at Rs. 16,999 for the 64GB. The smartphone will go on sale starting from July 20. The device will go on sale via Mi.com and Mi Home as a part of the third Mi anniversary sale on July 20 and July 21. Also, the online and offline sale will debut on July 27 at the same time.