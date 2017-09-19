Xiaomi Mi Max 2 new storage variant launched in India: An added option for consumers

Xiaomi has just announced a new storage variant of the Mi Max 2, in India. This Mi Max 2 variant comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

This new variant is a toned down version of the original Xiaomi Mi Max 2 which was launched back in July with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage and this variant also came at a price of Rs 16,999.

However, Xiaomi has launched the new variant at a price of Rs. 12,999. This variant will be available for purchase starting September 20 at 12:00 PM on mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home stores across the country.

As for the specifications of the new model, other than a new storage option, rest of the hardware under the hood remains the same as on the standard Mi Max 2.

Presenting Mi Max 2 4GB+32GB at an intro price of ₹12,999! Sale starts 20/09 exclusively on @amazonIN, https://t.co/nVqFSYMyzY & Mi Home pic.twitter.com/6rC5hoNq7H — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 18, 2017

Well, starting first Mi Max 2 features a metal unibody design. The device comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, and an IR Blaster at the top of the device. There are antenna bands running along the top and bottom of the rear panel.

Further, the handset comes with a 6.44-inch full HD (1080p) display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The Mi Max 2 offers either 32GB or 64GB storage options and the storage is further expandable via microSD card.

Mi Max 2 is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX386 sensor, auto-focus, LED flash, PDAF support, and HDR. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is backed by a massive 5300mAh battery. Besides, Xiaomi claims that the Mi Max 2 offers two days of standby time on a single charge. The company has also said that the smartphone offers 18 hours of video, music playback for up to 10 days, gaming for nine hours, and talk time of 57 hours, all on a single charge each. Mi Max 2 also comes with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 support, and reverse charging.

On the software front, it runs on Android Nougat 7.1.1 with MIUI 8 skin on top. The company has promised MIUI 9 update soon. Other features include dual power amplifier stereo speakers while connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C support.

Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, infrared sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. Mi Max 2 measures 174.1x88.7x7.6mm and weighs 211 grams.