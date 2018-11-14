ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 receives MIUI 10 update with Full Screen Gestures

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    Xiaomi has finally rolled out the most anticipated MIUI 10 update for the Xiaomi's phablet smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2. However, don't get too excited, as the MIUI 10 update is based on two-year-old Android 7 Nougat OS.

    The MIUI 10 based on Android 7 Nougat is now available for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, and users can install the OTA update via the settings menu or can download the recovery ROM from the Xiaomi MIUI official update and flash it manually.

    MIUI for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a new user interface, including the notification panel similar to the Android 9 Pie notification panel with support for portrait mode using AI capability. The MIUI 10 for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 also comes with the new gesture-based navigation system to improve the overall smartphone user-experience.

    Download MIUI 10 for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 here

    The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be a great smartphone, especially for those who are looking for a smartphone with a fantastic battery life and a big screen to enhance the overall multimedia experience.

    Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a 6.44-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection with 16:9 aspect ratio with prominent bezels on all four sides. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a single 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording capability. The Mi Max 2 does offer dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both slots with support for dual-channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

    The smartphone has a 5300 mAhLi-ion non-user replaceable battery with a USB type C port with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than 3 hours. The device also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
