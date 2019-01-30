Xiaomi Mi Max 4, Mi Max 4 Pro price and specs leaked online

Xiaomi has recently launched its affordable smartphone the Redmi Note 7 in its hometown china. The key highlight of the device is its 48MP primary camera sensor which makes it's the first Redmi smartphone to pack such a powerful lens. Now, Xiaomi is apparently working on its next offering for the masses. This time it's a Mi Max phablet which is said to be under works. The information comes from the latest leak which has made its way over the web.

The leaked upcoming Xiaomi devices have been spotted online on the Chinese website Weibo and the leak reveals the pricing as well as specifications of the upcoming Mi Max 4 phablets. The leaked information is said to be shared by a genuine smartphone industry expert and the information shared might be valid.

Mi Max 4 leaked specs:

The leaked specification of the Mi Max 4 phablet includes a big 7.2-inch display panel with minimal or narrow bezels all around the display. The display will feature a waterdrop notch on top of it which will house the selfie camera. Both the rear and front panel of the device will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. While the device's predecessor Mi Max 3 packed a Snapdragon 636 chipset, the Mi Max 4 phablet will use an upgraded Snapdragon 660 chipset. The device will be available in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the device will probably use a Samsung GM1 48MP sensor which is used by the recently launched Redmi Note 7 smartphone. The device will come enabled with a Super Night Scene mode and MIUI 11 onboard. Backing up the entire package will be a humongous 5,800mAh battery unit.

Mi Max 4 Pro leaked specs:

The Mi Max 4 Pro leaked specs suggest an under-display fingerprint scanner and a Snapdragon 675 chipset. The rear camera will comprise of a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with 960 FPS slow-motion support. The device will use a 20MP selfie snapper and will be available in single 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option.

As for the leaked pricing, the Mi Max 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant will be available for RMB 1,599 (Rs 16,971 approx), the 6GB/64GB variant will be priced at RMB 1,799 (Rs 19,094 approx) and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be retailing for RMB 1,999 (Rs 21,216 approx).