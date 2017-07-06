Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 visits GeekBench confirming 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 SoC

We know that Xiaomi is prepping the Mi Mix 2 with a higher screen-to-body ratio than the original Mi Mix that was announced in the last year.

Talking about the Mi Mix 2, the company's CEO Lei Jun let out an official confirmation regarding the device in the beginning of this year. Jun stated that the French designer of the original Mi Mix, Philip Starck will be involved in designing its sequel too. Following the confirmation, we have come across several concept renders of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 giving us an idea of how the device might actually look like.

Now, the Mi Mix 2 has visited the Geekbench benchmarking database shedding light on the specifications and confirming a few details.

Hardware aspects are confirmed The Geekbench listing has confirmed some of the specifications those were leaked previously. According to the benchmark listing, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be launched the Snapdragon 835 processor as in the flagship Mi 6. The processor is listed to be paired with 6GB RAM and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 9. In-display fingerprint sensor The Mi Mix 2 is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch dual curved AMOLED 2K display just as the one we saw on its predecessor. Interestingly, the fingerprint module is believed to be integrated into the display. In the past few months, we have been hearing a lot about the in-display fingerprint sensor technology and the Mi Mix 2 is rumored to arrive with it sometime soon. 18:9 aspect ratio expected Besides flaunting a 6.4-inch display, the Mi Mix 2 is claimed to have a higher screen-to-body ratio of 93% while the original Mi Mix has a screen-to-body ratio of just 91.3%. Also, the screen will have an aspect ratio of 18:9, which is seen on the other flagship smartphones such as LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8.