Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to go on sale today exclusively on Flipkart

Xiaomi has had a great year so far with some great devices launched for Indian consumers. The smartphones have received positive reviews and they have also managed to leave behind rivals from big brands.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was launched in September 2017 in China and it is all set for a hot release in India. Xiaomi will release the Mi Mix 2 exclusively on Flipkart on October 10th. Mi Mix 2 is by far the most expensive smartphone from Xiaomi. The expected starting price for the smartphone is approximately Rs. 32,000.

Mi Mix 2 is the flagship model from Chinese smartphone manufacturer and it boasts 5.99-inch near bezel-less IPS LCD display. The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. The pixel density of the display is 403 PPI. It has a 12MP rear camera with dual tone LED flash while the secondary camera is a 5MP snapper.

Mi Mix 2 is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. Its processor is complemented with 6GB RAM for 64GB, 128GB, and 256 GB models model while a much premium 128 GB model gets 8GB of RAM. The GPU processor on the device Adreno 540. The device will come without a 3.5mm audio jack and boasts a USB Type-C port for charging and connecting audio enhancement.

The device also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel and is powered up by a battery that has a capacity of 3,400 mAh.

Both Flipkart and Xiaomi have high expectations for Mi Mix 2 in India. It would be great to see how the Indian consumers respond to Xiaomi's premium smartphone considering the fact that they have only been exposed to sub 10k and sub 20k devices from the brand.